Inclusive hiring gains pace as youth jobs drive grows

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s growing push to equip young people with practical skills and connect them to employment opportunities will have to address one group that remains at risk of being left behind — young people with disabilities, according to experts.

The issue was at the centre of discussions organised by Shivyawata, a national federation of organisations of persons with disabilities working to advance the rights, inclusion, participation and dignity of persons with disabilities in Tanzania on September 29,2026.

Disability organisations, employers and government officials called for recruitment and workplace systems that judge people by their skills rather than their disabilities.

The latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Integrated Labour Force Survey shows that youth unemployment among people aged 15–35 declined from 8.3 percent in 2024 to 7.5 percent in 2025.

However, the figure still represents a substantial number of young people struggling to enter the labour market.

The 2025 survey shows agriculture remains the largest employer, accounting for 54.4 percent of employment, while services account for 35.5 percent and industry 10.1 percent. Only 13.2 percent of workers were in paid employment.

It is against this background that Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi has directed public institutions to become more active in preparing young people for the world of work.

On September 28, he gave the Ministries of Planning and Investment, Finance and Agriculture two weeks to prepare a practical training programme targeting at least 10,000 young people in public institutions and private-sector organisations, with stipends for those placed in public institutions.

He also called for at least another 20,000 opportunities in the private sector.

For young people with disabilities, however, the question is not simply whether more internships and jobs will be created. It is whether those opportunities will be designed to include them.

“Start with the job, not the disability,” was one of the key messages from the executive director of Shivyawata, Mr Nemes Temba.

Mr Temba, said people with disabilities were still underrepresented in employment and entrepreneurship despite growing numbers acquiring education and professional skills.

“Inclusion is not charity,” was another central message. “We are not asking employers to lower standards, but to remove unnecessary barriers that prevent qualified candidates from demonstrating their abilities.

The law already provides a basis for this.

Under Section 31 of the Persons with Disabilities Act, every public and private employer with a vacancy suitable for a person with a disability is required to employ a qualified applicant.

The law also provides for a three percent quota for employers with a workforce of 20 or more. Employers are required to report annually on the employment status of people with disabilities.

Yet implementation remains a major challenge.

According to advocates of this matter, employers are still falling short of the three percent requirement, with officials pointing to limited institutional commitment, non-inclusive workplaces and inadequate guidance on inclusive recruitment.

Government is now trying to strengthen the information side of the equation.

Director of the Disability Unit in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr Wambura Kizito, said the government was using the Persons with Disabilities Management Information System (PDMIS) to build a more reliable picture of people with disabilities and their access to services, including employment.

The system is intended to connect information about a person with a disability with information provided by employers, making it possible to establish whether someone reported as employed by an organisation is also reflected in the national disability information system.

“This is not for checking or punishing employers,” Mr Kizito said in essence, urging employers to use the system positively as a tool for improving implementation of the law.

PDMIS is also being linked with other government systems. The Prime Minister’s Office says the system has been connected with 11 government systems, including student information, health and loan systems.

It is already being used to support identification and registration of people with disabilities and access to a Disability Reference Number for students seeking higher education loans.

The government’s 10,000-internship initiative therefore offers more than an employment intervention.