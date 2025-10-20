ZEC warns against favouritism and excessive use of force by police on election day

Unguja. The Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) has called on the Police Force to act professionally, uphold fairness, and avoid showing favoritism to any side in order to ensure justice for all and leave a positive legacy for this year’s election.

ZEC stated that if the police carry out their duties professionally without excessive force and act justly without taking instructions from certain individuals, it will reduce complaints from election stakeholders.

Voting is scheduled to take place on October 29, 2025, to elect presidents, members of parliament, representatives, and councilors.

Speaking on Sunday, October 19, 2025, during the opening of training for Police Force personnel at the ZEC headquarters in Zanzibar, ZEC member Awadh Ali Said emphasised that it is unethical to show or support any political side during the electoral process.

He said that just as peace was maintained throughout the processes of voter registration, nomination form collection, and campaigning, they hope that the same atmosphere continues on election day.

“The Police Force is a key stakeholder in the election. You have the responsibility and duty to protect everyone without discrimination, favoritism, deviation, or bias. Instead, let’s focus on professionalism,” he said.

“If you remain neutral—free from bias, influence, and discrimination—then the entire process will be seen as credible. Even those who lose will accept the results because of the fair environment. So, the Police Force is responsible for ensuring that security is strengthened,” he added.

He also stated: “If we managed to avoid complaints and favoritism from registration until now, let’s use the same wisdom, prudence, and strategies to conclude this event peacefully. That will leave a mark that the security organs performed their duties professionally.”

He noted that elections are not simple events but rather processes that touch the emotions, expectations of citizens, and the future of the country.

Giving a presentation, Assistant Returning Officer for North A District, Yalla Makame Hajji, said that the success of the election heavily depends on the police to ensure peace and security, and expressed hope that they have gained adequate professionalism to manage the election.

Another facilitator, Mwanamkuu Gharib Mgeni, stressed that security and safety are crucial during the elections.

He said that once voting materials are received, it is essential to ensure they are secured and that polling and vote-counting stations are protected.