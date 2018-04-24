By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Government has instructed the national power utility firm, Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco), to open sub offices in rural areas.

The move is part of efforts to bring power services closer to the people especially in the hard-to-reach areas.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, April 24, the Deputy Minister for Energy, Ms Subira Mugambo Tanesco can also conduct their activities in offices for local government authorities.

She was responding to a supplement question by Mbeya Rural MP Oran Njeza who wanted to know what the government was doing to improve power supply in rural areas.