Why Tanzanian health tech start-up has gained continental recognition

Dar es Salaam. For many Tanzanians seeking treatment, the journey to better health often begins at the neighbourhood pharmacy.

From a quick consultation to buying essential medicines, pharmacies and Accredited Drug Dispensing Outlets (ADDOs) serve as the first point of healthcare contact for thousands of people every day.

Yet behind the counter, many pharmacies still struggle with fragmented supply chains, manual inventory systems and difficulties in sourcing medicines from multiple suppliers.

It is this reality that inspired Tanzanian entrepreneur Henry Mathayo to build MedPack, a digital health platform designed to help pharmacies manage medicine supplies more efficiently and connect with suppliers through mobile technology.

Mr Mathayo, the chief executive officer and founder of MedPack, has gained continental recognition for his work after being selected as one of the Youth Digital Health Champions by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) through the Youth Digital Health Champions (Y-DHC) programme.

The programme recognises young innovators across Africa who are developing digital solutions aimed at strengthening healthcare systems and improving access to essential services.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mr Mathayo said the recognition reflects the growing role digital innovation is playing in addressing healthcare challenges.

“Being selected as a Youth Digital Health Champion recognises the work we are doing through MedPack to strengthen access to medicines and pharmacy services using digital tools,” he said.

He added that the recognition also highlights the contribution Tanzanian innovators are making toward advancing digital health transformation on the continent.

Across Tanzania, pharmacies and Accredited Drug Dispensing Outlets (ADDOs) play a vital role in delivering primary healthcare services.

For many communities, especially those far from hospitals or health centres, pharmacies are often the most accessible source of medicines and health advice.

However, despite their importance, pharmacies often face operational hurdles that make it difficult to maintain a steady supply of medicines.

“One of the biggest issues is the fragmentation of the pharmaceutical supply chain,” Mr Mathayo said. “Many pharmacies must source medicines from multiple suppliers without a centralized system, which often leads to delays, inconsistent availability of medicines and higher operational costs.”

Without efficient systems, pharmacies sometimes run out of essential medicines or spend valuable time moving between suppliers searching for products.

“These challenges motivated us to build MedPack by RxMP Limited, a digital platform that helps pharmacies manage inventory, connect with suppliers and streamline procurement,” he explained.

Through the digital platform, pharmacies can track their stock, place orders with suppliers and manage procurement more efficiently.

Since its launch in 2020, the platform has facilitated more than $1 million worth of medicine transactions while supporting over 1,000 pharmacies and health facilities across Tanzania.

Mr Mathayo traces the roots of MedPack back to the Covid-19 pandemic, when movement restrictions made it difficult for many people to visit pharmacies or health facilities.

During that time, the platform initially focused on helping patients access medicines from nearby pharmacies through digital tools and delivery services.

“Many people were unable to move easily or visit pharmacies, so digital platforms became an important way to connect patients with essential medicines,” he said.

As the platform grew, the company realised that strengthening pharmacies themselves could significantly improve how patients access medicines.

“Today, MedPack focuses on providing digital tools that help pharmacies manage inventory, procure medicines from suppliers and improve how they serve patients,” he said.

Through its system, pharmacies can manage stock levels digitally, order medicines and streamline daily operations.

By connecting pharmacies, suppliers and patients through digital technology, the platform reduces delays and improves access to essential healthcare products.

Mr Mathayo believes digital health platforms will play a crucial role in strengthening Tanzania’s healthcare system in the coming years.

“In recent years, Tanzania has seen encouraging progress in digital health innovation,” he said.

He mentioned telehealth platforms such as Medikea and Tazmed as examples of innovations that are expanding access to remote consultations and making healthcare services more accessible.

According to Mr Mathayo, mobile and digital technologies also have the potential to significantly improve healthcare access in rural areas, where medical services are often limited.

“As digital penetration continues to grow, empowering healthcare providers with digital tools and education can significantly improve service delivery,” he said.

Using MedPack as an example, he explained that the platform helps pharmacies access medicines, manage inventory and serve patients more efficiently, even in areas where supply chains are often difficult.

Mr Mathayo also emphasised the importance of collaboration in strengthening the digital health ecosystem.

He said partnerships with institutions such as the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) and the Tanzania Startup Association have helped support innovation and shape policies that encourage technological solutions in healthcare.

“Collaboration is key, especially for emerging innovators who often need guidance and support,” he said.

According to him, government institutions help shape policies, while development partners and investors provide the funding needed to grow innovative solutions.

As a young Tanzanian innovator recognised at the continental level, Mr Mathayo believes young people have a critical role to play in solving challenges through innovation.

“Young people have the creativity and energy to solve challenges across sectors, from healthcare to education and agriculture,” he said.

He encouraged aspiring innovators to pursue their ideas even when the path ahead may seem uncertain.

“We still need innovations and my advice is: if you have an idea, start working on it, you will figure things out along the way,” he said.

Although the journey of building a start-up is rarely easy, Mr Mathayo believes the impact such solutions can have on people’s lives makes the effort worthwhile.