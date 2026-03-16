South Africa rejects pressure from US to cut ties with Iran

Johannsesburg. South Africa has no reason to cut ties with Iran,​its director general of foreign affairs said, after the new U.S. ambassador was quoted as saying the ‌country's association with the Islamic Republic was an impediment to good relations with Washington.

In an interview with Reuters over the weekend, Zane Dangor, director-general of the department of international relations, also rejected some other Trump administration demands, such as dropping South Africa's genocide case against Israel, scrapping Black empowerment laws or accepting ​a refugee programme for whites.

Dangor was speaking against the backdrop of the U.S. and Israeli war on Iran, a conflict placing ​increased strains on governments navigating relationships with Tehran, and a sharp deterioration in Pretoria's ties with ⁠the U.S. during President Donald Trump's second term.

In August Trump imposed a 30 percent tariff on imports from South Africa, a move ​that could cause tens of thousands of job losses at a time when a third of South Africans are out of work.

"We ​have not any reason to cut ties with Iran," Dangor said, but he added: "we are not absolutely uncritical of Iran," noting that President Cyril Ramaphosa's government had admonished the republic for its crackdown on protesters in January, and for attacking neighbours in the latest war with the United States.

"(But) ​we cannot be pulled into the sort of sphere of influence politics that great powers want to pull us into, and ​that in this instance includes the U.S.," he said.

In his first media interview, new U.S. Ambassador Leo Bozell was quoted by News24 as saying "an ‌association with ⁠Iran is an impediment to good relations with the United States."

"You (the United States) have a particular relationship with Iran ... that many in the developing world (do not) have," Dangor said.

Relationship with US hits rock bottom

South Africa's relationship with the U.S. has been at a low since Trump accused its Black majority government of persecuting its white minority, repeating false claims about land seizures from white farmers circulating ​on far-right chat rooms.