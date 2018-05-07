90,000 tonnes of crude cooking oil to be released

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage, has said the solution to oil tankers stranded at Dar es Salaam Port over a tax dispute will be announced either later today or tomorrow.

He told Parliament today, Monday 7.

He was responding to questions from CCM MPs Hussein Bashe (Nzega Urban) and Juma Nkamia (Chemba), who sought the guidance of the chairman.

"Ninety thousand tonnes of crude cooking oil might be released between today and tomorrow to address the shortage of the commodity," he said.