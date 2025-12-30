Tanzania reach Afcon last 16 for first time, set to face hosts Morocco

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania have written a new and unforgettable chapter in their football history after qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) round of 16 for the first time ever, following a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Tunisia today, December 30, 2025, at the Rabat Olympic Stadium in Morocco.

The Taifa Stars entered the decisive Group C encounter knowing that a positive result could keep their knockout-stage hopes alive.

What followed was a night of resilience, belief and composure that will be remembered for generations of Tanzanian football fans.

Tunisia, one of Africa’s traditional powerhouses, drew first blood in the 43rd minute when Ismael Garbi calmly converted a penalty to give the North Africans a narrow lead just before the break.

The goal threatened to derail Tanzania’s ambitions, as Tunisia controlled possession and sought to use their experience to see out the match.

However, the second half told a very different story. Tanzania emerged from the dressing room with renewed energy and purpose, pressing higher up the pitch and showing greater attacking intent.

Their determination paid off just three minutes after the restart when Feisal Salum produced a moment of brilliance to restore parity.

Receiving a well-weighted pass from Novatus Miroshi, Salum unleashed a powerful shot that left the Tunisian goalkeeper with no chance, sending the Tanzanian bench and fans into wild celebrations in the 48th minute.

The equaliser not only changed the complexion of the match but also injected fresh belief into the Taifa Stars.

The remainder of the contest was tense and fiercely contested, with both sides creating half-chances but unable to find a decisive winner.

Tanzania defended resolutely, repelling Tunisian pressure and showing remarkable composure for a team chasing history on such a grand stage.

At the final whistle, the draw confirmed Tanzania’s place among the four best third-placed teams advancing to the knockout stage.

The Taifa Stars finished third in Group C and secured their round-of-16 ticket under the competition’s best third-place finisher criteria.

Tanzania ended the group stage with two points, edging out Angola, who also collected two points but were eliminated on goals scored.

While both teams finished with a negative one goal difference, Tanzania’s tally of three goals proved decisive compared to Angola’s two, sealing a historic breakthrough for the East African nation.

Mozambique, Benin and Sudan were the other teams to qualify for the knockout stage as best third-placed finishers, completing the lineup for the last 16.

This achievement marks a landmark moment in Tanzanian football, reflecting years of investment, patience, and growing confidence on the continental stage.

It is the first time the Taifa Stars have progressed beyond the Afcon group stage, a feat that will inspire players and fans alike back home.

Attention now turns to the knockout phase, where Tanzania face an enormous challenge against tournament hosts Morocco. According to the fixture, the Taifa Stars will take on the Atlas Lions on January 4 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

While Morocco enters the clash as favourites, Tanzania will carry momentum, belief and the pride of a nation that has already exceeded expectations.