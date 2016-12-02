65,000 households in EA now get solar power

By Hellen Nachilongo ; @TheCitizenTz ; news@tz.nationmedia.com

Bagamoyo. A German solar provider, Mobisol, has covered a total of 65,000 households, businesses and institutions in East Africa with its renewable energy source as it expands its footprints across the region, the company said yesterday.

Solar remains a vital element in Tanzania’s energy mix in a country where 64 per cent of households are not connected to the national power grid.

And, speaking in Bagamoyo yesterday, the Mobisol marketing team leader Seth Mathemu said the company is determined to provide Tanzanians and East Africans in general with the right option for lighting their houses, businesses and other social services amenities.

“Our mission is to be a socially responsible business with the clear aim of empowering communities in Tanzania with affordable and reliable solar energy,” Mr Mathemu said during a function to officially hand over a 200Wp solar system to Majengo Primary School in Bagamoyo. The official activation of the project at the school was witnessed by an official from the office of the Bagamoyo district commissioner, Ms Dorris Mwakabete.

He said the company’s systems are affordable and can be paid off conveniently via mobile money in a three-year installment plan.

The 200Wp system, installed at the school will benefit over 1,000 students and 44 teachers.