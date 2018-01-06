Grow coffee, PM urges residents

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz,nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has urged Songea residents to grow coffee to increase their incomes.

“The government intends to invest sufficiently in cotton, tea, cashew and tobacco cultivation to empower farmers and contribute accordingly to the national economic growth,” he told a rally at Lipokela Village in Songea, Ruvuma Region, on Friday, January 5. “Such crops are sources of foreign currencies.”

While in Songea, he toured a 1,990-hectare coffee plantation belonging to Aviv Tanzania Ltd, a statement obtained in Dar es Salaam noted.