Joy as ATCL unveils scheduled Dar-Dodoma-Kigoma flights

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa launched Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) flights from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma.

One needs Sh165,000 for a one-way ticket or Sh299,000 for a return ticket to travel in an ATCL Bombardier Q 400 flight which also proceeds to Kigoma.

Speaking after being one of the first passengers to fly on the route, Mr Majaliwa said the flights would enable travellers from Dodoma to quickly go to other parts of the country.

“This is how we implement President John Magufuli’s pledge to revive ATCL as a way of improving air transport in the country,” he said.

He called upon public servants, businesspeople and residents of Dodoma to use the planes for trips to different parts. He reiterated that ATCL would receive another Bombardier Q 400 in June, a development that will see the state-owned airline increasing the number of destinations domestically and regionally.

National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai said the launch of scheduled flights meant that it would take the shortest possible period to travel between the two destinations.

Among the other passengers in the flight yesterday were Dodoma Regional Commissioner Jordan Rugimbana, former Prime Minister John Malecela and Kigoma Urban MP Zitto Kabwe.

Mr Kabwe said travellers would be required to pay Sh600,000 for a return ticket between Kigoma and Dar es Salaam, down from as high as Sh1.4 million on other scheduled flights. ATCL board chairman Emmanuel Korosso said ATCL will soon start flying to Tabora, Songea, Mtwara, Mpanda, Mafia and to Tanga.

He added that there would be two flights a week between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma.