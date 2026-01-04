From one controversy to the next: troubling pattern in Traore’s officiating

By Dickson Jackson

Dar es Salaam. African football supporters are becoming increasingly familiar with the controversy that follows referee Boubou Traore.

His handling of Morocco’s 1-0 victory over Tanzania in the AFCON 2025 last-16 fixture reinforced long-standing concerns about his suitability for matches of such magnitude.

Throughout the contest, several marginal decisions appeared to favour Morocco, disrupting the rhythm and resolve of a Tanzanian side competing in a historic knockout encounter.

It was frustrating to see a team rise fully to the occasion, only to be repeatedly halted by calls that strained credibility and undermined momentum.

Traore’s record in matches involving the Atlas Lions raises serious questions. Across seven fixtures officiating Morocco, he has overseen an unblemished run, with only one goal conceded, while every penalty awarded in official competitions has gone in their favour.

This is not a statistical anomaly but a pattern that warrants closer scrutiny. His recent performance in Simba’s match against Al Masry also drew criticism, yet he continues to receive high-profile appointments.

An official who has issued 144 yellow cards and six red cards in 45 matches may project authority, but severity alone does not address concerns of perceived partiality.

CAF must confront an uncomfortable reality: the continued assignment of referees with contentious records to decisive fixtures risks eroding confidence in the integrity of its competitions.

Referee Boubou Traore