Minister outlines what TZ needs to reach industrial economy

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Deputy Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Engineer Stella Manyanya has outlined what Tanzania needs to attain the middle income economy.

Ms Manyanya cited hard work, boldness and confidence as aspects, which would lift the nation to the middle income economy.

The minister told reporters yesterday after visiting pavilions exhibiting industrial

products produced locally at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere International Trade Fair Grounds in Dar es Salaam that Tanzanians must shun cheap politics on social media platforms.

Instead, they should build their confidence and start working hard on various entrepreneurial projects.

“When we paint a bad image of our country on social media platforms, we must

realise that we are our own enemies and we are bound to fail. We need to have a positive mentality as we strive to realise industrialisation,” she said.

“We must be ready to air out our suggestions because the industrial economy is

our salvation,” she said.

She said local industrial products were highly competitive in the market, adding that the government sides with local small and big producers and investors.

Ms Manyanya pledged quick solution to problems that would be raised.

She called on local producers and investors to double their efforts, saying the government appreciates their endeavours in transforming the country’s economy.

Furthermore, she asked to them to endorse voluntary tax compliance to enable the government to get enorevenue for the development of the nation.