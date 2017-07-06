Music Distribution platforms

Distribution is a crucial part of music promotion. CDs, TVs and Radios used to be the only way for record labels and independent artists to get their records in the hands of listeners.

Digital distribution has become a necessity for artists who aspire to reach all their potential fans. It has taken the center stage and has proven to get artists’ music into as many ears as possible.

Some of views Tanzanian’s have about the music industry

Music distribution; then and now

Traditionally, distributors got records into stores and labels got people to go buy them - through promotions. Along the way, each of these middlemen took a percent of the revenue.

This system still exists today. At least to some extent…

But the role of distributors and record labels has changed dramatically. Not to mention the changes the internet has brought in the way people consume music. People spend more time online and less money on physical music.

Plus, the resources and energy of physical distributors often focus on top-selling records only. Smaller bands, whom they sign, get trapped in exclusive agreements that end up hindering their success.

Distribution has now taken a shift from traditional to digital.

What Is Digital Music Distribution?



Digital distribution is making your tracks available through online retailers (iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, etc.) and subscription-based streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and others.

The goal of digital distribution is the same as physical distribution: getting your record heard and receiving money or royalties in exchange.

But the move to digital has taken away the need for a lot of annoying in-between steps (warehouse storage, delays, middlemen, breakage, etc.). More artists also have access to distribution because you don’t have to be signed to a label.

Online distributors allow you to distribute your music on all the popular music platforms quickly and easily.

Today Tanzanian music is distributed in digital platforms through Blogs, Apps and Websites like Mkito.com, Mdundo, Mziiki, Wasafi.com, Beka Boy, Yinga media and DJ Mwanga.