Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Chadema, CCM to face it off in Kyela poll

 

In Summary

Chadema candidate Kanyiki Andembwise is expected to launch his campaigns today, while his CCM counterpart Alex Mwinuka (CCM), will do so on Saturday.

Advertisement
By Godfrey Kahango @TheCitizenTz gkahango@tz.nationmedia.com

Kyela. Chadema and CCM in Kyela are scheduled to launch their campaigns for Mwanganyanga Ward today and on Saturday respectively with each camp expressing its optimism to clinch the seat.

Chadema candidate Kanyiki Andembwise is expected to launch his campaigns today, while his CCM counterpart Alex Mwinuka (CCM), will do so on Saturday.

The by-election is held following the death Wilson Mwalyaje (Chadema).

“We are confident of retaining the seat because we have chosen the right candidate,” said Chadema district secretary Donald Mwaisango.

He called for the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to make sure that the election is held in free and fair circumstances so as make sure peace and harmony are maintained.

His counterpart, Ms Christina Kibiki said the party will launch its campaign on Saturday.

The opposition Chadema candidate filed a petition at NEC complaining that the nomination process for CCM candidate was marred with irregularities. Ms Kibiki said she was optimistic that the election will be held in peaceful environment.

However, the petition was dismissed by the commission.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Why Obama visit to Tanzania kept a secret

The coming of prominent leaders like former US President Barrack Obama and the President of the

3 minutes ago

PCCB probes trader’s bid to bribe Lukuvi Sh90 million

Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development minister William Lukuvi declined to comment

  • News
    Obama cautions on ‘strongman politics’  
  • News
    DCs, councillors advised on leadership ethics, oath  
  • News
    Go for smart agriculture, farmers urged  
  • News
    Coops insurance scheme launched  