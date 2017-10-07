Chadema queries slow progress in Lissu probe

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilonngo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema has raised more questions on the investigation progress of Singinda East Member of Parliament (MP) Tundu Lissu, who was last month assaulted in Dodoma and is now admitted to Nairobi Hospital.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Chadema Director of Coordination and Recruitment Benson Kigaila said until then no arrests had been made to help in investigation.

He noted that in Kibiti, when attacks and killings occurred several initiatives were made to ensure the culprits were arrested. Explaining further, he said it was easier for law enforcers to investigate, track and arrest people, who criticised the president on social media than to probe and arrest the culprits intending to kill people during the daytime.

“Apart from seizing 10 vehicles in connection with the assassination attempt, it is surprising that not even a security guard or a gatekeeper on duty in Area D in Dodoma has been arrested,” he said.

He is wondering why the police are asking for Mr Lissu’s driver to help in investigation and asks if the driver were killed, then does it mean that the police would not have investigated the matter?

“If former Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Minister Nape Nyauye was threatened to be killed by a person, whose picture was seen and published in several media outlets has not been arrested, will Mr Lissu’s assailants be arrested?” he queried. Mr Kigaila explained that 695 days had passed since the chairman of Geita, Mr Alphonce Mawazo (Chadema), was viciously wounded and later died and no investigation or arrests connected with the incident and also 329 days had passed since Ben Sanane disappeared and nobody knows his whereabouts and now it’s 29 days since Mr Lissu sustained serious gunshot wounds and no investigation so far.

Former Minister of Home Affairs Lawrence Masha urged President John Magufuli to allow foreign security agencies to probe the attack on Mr Lissu and on the dead found along the coast. According to him, to allow third parties to investigate the matter it does mean that the responsible organs have failed, but is to increase forces and reduce doubts.