Aziz Ki set for sensational Yanga return?

Dar es Salaam. Stephane Aziz Ki could be on the verge of making a dramatic return to Young Africans SC (Yanga) just months after his high-profile move to Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

With his future hanging by a thread at the North African club, all signs point to a potential reunion with the Tanzanian champions — a move that could electrify the upcoming 2025/26 season.

The Burkinabé attacking midfielder, who was a standout performer for Yanga in back-to-back successful seasons, is said not stamp his authority at Wydad since his May 2025 switch.

His underwhelming campaign culminated in a forgettable Club World Cup showing where he managed only few minutes of play across two matches — a mere seven minutes in a 2-0 loss to Manchester City and four minutes in a 4-1 defeat to Juventus. He did not feature at all in Wydad’s final group match against Al Ain, which ended in a 2-1 defeat.

Wydad reshuffle could open door to exit

Wydad’s struggles on the global stage have triggered a squad overhaul, with pressure mounting on head coach Mohamed Benhachem to balance quality with regulatory compliance.

Moroccan media outlet Al-Botola reports that the club is preparing to offload several foreign players, including Aziz Ki, in order to comply with league rules that restrict teams to only five foreign players. Wydad currently has 11 international players on their books — more than double the allowed number.

Aziz Ki’s position is further complicated by the rise of South African midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch, who plays in a similar role.

Lorch impressed during the Club World Cup, including scoring in one of Wydad’s matches, and the club is now reportedly eager to secure him on a permanent basis from Mamelodi Sundowns before the July 31 deadline. That decision could push Aziz Ki further down the pecking order.





Yanga watching closely – deadline looms

Despite reports that Aziz Ki signed a three-year contract with Wydad, industry insiders suggest a more flexible arrangement was in place. Sources close to the deal reveal that Wydad and Yanga had agreed on an initial three-month trial period, during which the Moroccan side could assess the player before finalizing a long-term commitment.

With that probationary window nearing its end, Wydad must communicate their final decision by July 10. Failure to confirm Aziz Ki’s retention would mean the midfielder automatically returns to Yanga — a scenario that is increasingly likely given his limited role and mounting competition at Wydad.

Should he return, Aziz Ki would be available for Yanga’s Community Shield clash and the rest of their domestic and CAF campaigns — a major boost for the club's midfield depth.

Fans buzzing as possible comeback builds

Aziz Ki joined Yanga from ASEC Mimosas in 2022 and quickly established himself as a fan favorite, steering the club to multiple titles with his creativity, leadership, and big-game temperament. His estimated Sh2 billion move to Wydad Club Athletic were seen as a natural next step in his career, but the Moroccan stint hasn’t panned out as hoped.

For Yanga fans, the prospect of seeing their midfield maestro back in green and yellow is nothing short of thrilling. With just days remaining before the decision deadline, anticipation is building across Jangwani Street giants.