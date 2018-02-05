By Ibrahim Yamola @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Government leaders, ministers, politicians – from both CCM and the main opposition, Chadema - and ordinary citizens thronged the Karimjee Grounds on Monday to pay their last respects to the departed veteran politician Kingunge Ngombale Mwiru.

Mr Ngombale Mwiru died last week at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

Reading Mr Kingunge’s biography, ambassador Ally Mchumo said Mr Kingunge was born on May 30, 1932 in Kilwa District, Lindi Region, but he grew up in Dar es Salaam.

According to his history, he attended several domestic and foreign colleges before working he finally started working with Tanzania African National Union (Tanu) which is presently known as CCM and the government.

In 2015, he said, Mr Kingunge withdrew his CCM membership in protest to procedures that were used to pick the party’s presidential candidate.

His friend, Mr Ally Mtope said they grew up together and that he was the one who was chosen – together with former president Jakaya Kikwete - to break the news to Mr Kingunge about the death of his (Kingunge’s) wife a few weeks ago.