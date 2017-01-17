Lowassa arrested over ‘an illegal meeting’

By Rehema Matowo TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Geita. Retired Prime Minister Edward Lowasa (pictured), who is also a member of the Chadema Central committee, was briefly arrested and later released by police in Geita Region for allegedly holding a meeting without a permit.

Mr Lowasa, who was coming from Kagera Region in the company of other senior Chadema officials including Prof Mwesiga Baregu and Mr Hamis Mgeja, arrived in Geita at about 3.30pm and was received by party members and supporters.

The members escorted Mr Lowassa on motorbikes and others on a minibus headed to Nkome Ward in Geita District to participate in the ongoing campaigns for the civic by-election.

His convoy of five vehicles arrived at a road junction, where a police van followed it up to the main market where residents indicate they wanted to greet him.

The former premier waved to the residents, who yelled and said they were hungry, but the politician wanted them to remain calm as he was heading to Nkome for campaigns.

As Mr Lowassa greeted the residents at the marketplace in Geita Town, the police arrived in two vehicles and ordered Lowassa to remain in his car so that he goes with them to the police station.

The residents followed him while yelling and chanting: “People’s president!”

A police van and the one carrying Prof Baregu entered the police station but other vehicles were blocked. When the wananchi entered the police station premises against an order not to, the police restrained them, using clubs and belts.

After a three-minute chaos, the number of the residents increased at the station, and the police fired teargas to disperse them.

The police whisked Mr Lowassa away through the back door of the station and took him to the office of Geita Regional Police Commander, Mponjoli Mwabulambo, for questioning.

The road leading to the office of the regional commissioner was manned by members of the Field Force Unit (FFU), who did not allow anyone to enter the regional police commander office premises.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mr Singo Belabenson, Chadema’s director of training and organisation, said they were on their way to Nkome, but stopped at the marketplace to buy fruits, and then people started greeting them.

Mr Belabenson said they had no intention of holding a meeting there, that’s was why they did not alight from their vehicles.

Chadema’s Special Seats MP Upendo Peneza said Lowassa’s intention was to go to the marketplace to buy fruit as he had not eaten anything since he left Bukoba and that was when the residents shouted that they wanted to greet him.

Some people were arrested and remanded at the police station for entering the station when Lowassa was arrested.

Meanwhile several people who spoke to The Citizen condemned the action by police to arrest Mr Lowassa and beat them “without any reason”, saying in a country that boasts freedom of expression and movement, and where peace prevails, people have the right of greeting anyone.