Lowassa arrives at DCI’s office for interrogation

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Former Prime Minister and Chadema Central Committee member Edward Lowassa has arrived at the office of the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after being summoned on Monday for undisclosed reasons. Mr Lowassa, who was required to arrive at the DCI’s office at 10am, was there at 9.58am.

His convoy had six vehicles, including two police vans with armed policemen. It was reported that there was tight security along Ohio Street. Journalists were denied to take photos of Mr Lowassa. In a telephone interview last night, Mr Lowassa said he suspected the directive to appear at the DCI’s office might have something to do with remarks he made in Dar es Salaam on Friday night during an Iftar address.