Tanzania’s electoral body urges officials to avoid complacency

Iringa. The Chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Judge Jacobs Mwambegele, has urged election officials across the country to carry out their duties strictly in accordance with the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania and the country’s electoral laws and regulations, cautioning against complacency and routine practices that disregard Commission directives.

Justice Mwambegele made the remarks on January 24, 2026, in Iringa while officiating at the opening of a three-day training programme for regional election coordinators, returning officers, assistant returning officers at constituency and ward levels, electoral officers, procurement officers and accountants. The training runs from January 24 to 26, 2026.

Addressing participants, he congratulated newly appointed Commission members and election coordinators from Songwe and Ruvuma regions, noting that their appointment process adhered to principles of professionalism, fairness and transparency, in line with the Presidential, Parliamentary and Councillors’ Elections Act.

He said the Commission expects elections to be conducted with the highest standards of integrity, urging officials to honour the oaths they have taken and to comply fully with all instructions issued by INEC.

“Do not work out of habit. Every election is unique and comes with its own context and challenges,” Justice Mwambegele emphasised.

He further called on election officials to engage all fully registered political parties and other electoral stakeholders in key electoral processes. He also underscored the importance of being familiar with areas where elections will be held, including access infrastructure to polling stations.

The training programme is aimed at enhancing the capacity of election officials ahead of the upcoming by-elections for the Peramiho parliamentary seat and the Shiwinga Ward councillorship in Songwe Region.

The by-elections were necessitated by the deaths of the Member of Parliament for Peramiho, Ms Jenista Muhagama, and the Shiwinga Ward Councillor, Mr Lusekelo Mwalukomo.

Meanwhile, the Ruvuma Regional Election Coordinator, Mr Athumani Kateula, urged eligible residents of Peramiho Constituency to collect nomination forms for the parliamentary race, actively participate in campaign activities and turn out on polling day to elect a capable leader.

In his remarks, the Mbozi Constituency Returning Officer, Mr Danny Tweve, said preparations for the Shiwinga Ward councillorship election were progressing well, adding that mechanisms had been put in place to ensure all stages of the electoral process, from candidate nomination and campaigns to polling day are conducted in compliance with the Constitution and national laws.