Regional champions clash as Guru Nanak–Mkwawa rally roars back to Arusha

Arusha. Defending champions from across the region have converged in Tanzania ahead of the Guru Nanak–Mkwawa Rally, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown at the Makuyuni circuit in Monduli District on January 25, 2026.

Organised by the Arusha Motorsports Club (AMC), the event marks the return of top-tier rallying to Arusha after a two-year break, the last competition having been held in 2024.

The rally has drawn a strong international field, underlining its growing stature within East African motorsport.

Kenya’s Samman Vohra leads the foreign contingent, competing in the only Skoda Fabia Evo entered in the rally. The car, which won the 2025 Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally, will be driven by Vohra alongside British co-driver Drew Sturrock.

Standing in their path are the reigning Arusha Guru Nanak Rally champions, the Asas Racing Team. Dar es Salaam-based driver Randeep Birdi returns to defend his 2024 title, once again partnered by co-driver Manmeet Birdi in their Ford Pronto.

Competition is further intensified by the presence of two additional Kenyan crews: Jasmeet Chana and Ravi Chana in a Ford Fiesta R5, and Sameer Nanji with Suraj Pala in a Subaru Impreza GC8.

The 2026 edition also carries historic significance with the participation of Monica Lyimo, the only female navigator in the rally. Lyimo, who is also Secretary of the Arusha Motorsports Club, is competing in a Mitsubishi Evo driven by Kartic Valambia of Morogoro.

A total of 17 cars will contest the rally over a competitive distance of 145 kilometres, cementing its position as one of the most prominent motorsport events in East Africa this year.

AMC Chief Communications Officer Janet Lyatuu said the rally was originally scheduled for 2025 but was postponed to allow for Tanzania’s General Elections in October. She explained that the inclusion of the Mkwawa name this year reflects the event’s title sponsorship, despite Mkwawa traditionally being associated with Iringa’s rally heritage.

The event is backed by several partners, including Azam Media, NSK Hospital, the Sikh Union, A-to-Z Textiles and Milkha Singh. The VETA campus in Makuyuni will serve as the official service park, while competing crews will assemble at the Sikh Union Club in Arusha ahead of the start.

Subaru leads the field in terms of entries with six cars, mostly Impreza models, followed by Mitsubishi with three vehicles. A single Toyota Yaris, locally known as the Vitz, will be driven by Ahmed Huwel and Rahim Suleiman under the Mkwawa Rally Team.