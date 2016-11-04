Lowassa now trails JPM by half in public rating

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@tz.nationmiedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli is still popular than his main rival in last year’s General Election ,Edward Lowassa, who contested the presidency on a Chadema ticket, according to a survey commissioned by Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL).

MCL, publishers of The Citizen, Mwananchi and Mwanaspoti newspapers, commissoned the survey to assess Dr Magufuli’s one year in office, by research firm Infotrak. It involved 1000 respondents from Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

According to the findings, 54.6 per cent of people who were involved in the survey, said they would vote in favour of Dr Magufuli if elections were to be held today, compared to Mr Lawassa, who scored 27 per cent in the survey.

However, Lowassa’s low rating in popularity is not uncommon in most countries because people tend to focus more on the elected government after a general election.

The low rating can also be attributed to the current government’s crackdown on the Opposition party leaders and the banning of live coverage of the Parliament sessions that used to give Opposition parties a platform to be in the limelight.

Recently, the government lifted the ban on internal meetings for the opposition party leaders, but not on open political rallies.

The survey reveals that 26.6 per cent and 28.8 per cent of the respondents, who voted in favour of Edward Lowassa and Anna Elisha Mghwira respectively in last year’s General Election, would support the current President if elections were to be held today.

During the survey, 12.5 per cent of those who were interviewed, did not give an answer to the question: If Presidential elections were to be conducted again today, who would you vote for?

Out of all those interviewed, 0.4 per cent of them said they would vote for Mr Fahmi Nassoro Dovutwa, the United Peoples Democratic Party’s (UPDP) candidate in the 2015 elections.

Mr Hashim Rungwe Spunda of Chama cha Ukombozi wa Umma(Chauma) scored 0.3 per cent in this survey while 0.2 per cent said they would vote for Mr Janken Malik Kasambala of National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA).

In February this year, a similar survey commissioned by MCL, which involved 1,200 adults in the Mainland and Zanzibar, also indicated that the popularity of Mr Lowassa had declined by nearly 20 per cent.

Mr Lowassa scored 20.1 per cent compared to 40 per cent he got in the General Election in October, 2015, but the survey indicated that 90 per cent of the respondents were satisfied with the way President Magufuli was running the government.

In the latest survey, Magufuli’s approval ratings have gone down to 66.2 per cent, but nearly three quarters of Tanzanians are satisfied with the way the President has managed the country thus far.

The satisfied lot live in urban areas. Northern and central regions led the pack in approving the performance of President Magufuli.

Out of all the respondents, 71.4 per cent were generally impressed with the President’s speeches and policy pronouncements; 23.4 per cent felt the speeches did not touch on issues affecting them, while the 5.3 per cent had no opinion.