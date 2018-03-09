Magufuli issues stern warning against demonstrators

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has sent a strong warning to those planning to hold demonstrations across the country.

He said the government would not hesitate to take stern action against those who would dare to demonstrate.

“Whoever will go against this instruction will face the music,” said Dr Magufuli when inaugurating a new CRDB branch at his home town of Chato in Geita region on Friday, March 9.

Instead, he said people should focus on productive activities for the development of the country.