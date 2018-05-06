Mineral offices get $350,00 equipment

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Minerals minister Angellah Kairuki has handed over equipment worth $350,000 to various zonal mineral offices.

Ms Kairuki called upon the relevant authorities to ensure the pieces of equipment are used well to last long.

She said the government was serious with developing the mining sector to contribute more to economic growth.”

The pieces of equipment include those for detecting dangerous gas in mines and for enlarging images of minerals.

“The hand lens device is also used for evaluating activities for gemstones and enlarge them to required standards to get their actual values instead of using normal eyes,” she said.

According to her, the items presented include GPS equipment for surveying boundaries, printers, pairs of boots and uniforms for mining activities, computers and other geological equipment.