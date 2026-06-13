Tanzania secures South African market for fresh bananas

Arusha. Tanzania has officially secured access to the South African market for fresh bananas following the conclusion of technical negotiations on plant health requirements between the relevant authorities of the two countries.

The breakthrough follows discussions between the Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticides Authority (TPHPA) and South Africa’s National Plant Protection Organisation (NAPOZA), which reached an agreement on the phytosanitary conditions required for Tanzanian bananas to enter the South African market.

The development is expected to boost Tanzania’s agricultural exports, expand business opportunities for farmers and traders, and contribute to economic growth.

According to official estimates, Tanzania’s agricultural exports are currently valued at approximately $3.54 billion (about Sh9.3 trillion) annually.

Banana exports alone generate around $3.67 million (more than Sh9.6 billion) a year, with produce currently shipped to markets including Zambia, Malawi, Uganda and countries within the European Union.

Speaking to journalists, TPHPA Director General Prof Joseph Ndunguru said the achievement forms part of the government’s efforts to secure new markets for agricultural produce, increase farmers’ incomes and strengthen the contribution of agriculture to economic development.

He said the milestone aligns with the implementation of the Agriculture Agenda 2030, which seeks to increase agricultural sector growth to 10 percent while expanding the value of agricultural exports.

“This achievement also supports the country’s ambition of positioning Tanzania as a major hub for food and cash crop production for both domestic and international markets,” said Prof Ndunguru.

He said that access to the South African market opens new opportunities for banana producers to penetrate one of Africa’s largest markets while strengthening Tanzania’s position in regional and international agricultural trade.

“We are now finalising stakeholder awareness and preparedness programmes on the requirements, standards and procedures needed to facilitate banana exports to South Africa as quickly as possible,” he said.

The preparations include guidance on phytosanitary requirements, quality standards, crop inspections, certification procedures and other conditions required by South African authorities.

Prof Ndunguru also revealed that TPHPA has registered 15 companies involved in the production, packaging and export of avocados for the South African market after meeting all plant health and trade requirements.

“This follows compliance with all phytosanitary and trade standards required for access to the South African market,” he said.

TPHPA Director of Plant Health Safety, Dr Ben Ngowi, said access to the new market would increase the value of bananas, encourage investment in production and processing, and create more jobs across the crop’s value chain.

He attributed the opening of the market to improvements in Tanzania’s plant health systems, including pest control measures, crop traceability from farm to market, inspection of farms and packing facilities, and the issuance of internationally recognised phytosanitary certificates.

Dr Ngowi urged farmers, exporters and other stakeholders to continue complying with international plant health standards to enhance the competitiveness of Tanzanian produce in regional and global markets.