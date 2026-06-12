Railway authority adds extra SGR service as demand for Dodoma-Dar travel increases

Dar es Salaam. Passengers travelling between Dodoma and Dar es Salaam are set to benefit from an additional Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) service after the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) announced the introduction of an extra Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train to accommodate rising demand.

TRC said the additional service will operate on June 12, 2026, following a sharp increase in passenger numbers on the busy route linking the political capital and the commercial hub.

The train is scheduled to depart Dodoma at 7pm and arrive in Dar es Salaam later the same evening, providing travellers with greater flexibility and easing pressure on existing services.

In a statement issued through its Public Relations and Communications Unit, the corporation said the move forms part of ongoing efforts to ensure passengers continue to enjoy safe, reliable and comfortable transport as demand for rail travel continues to grow.

The latest addition comes amid the increasing popularity of SGR services, which have attracted passengers seeking faster journey times, improved comfort and greater convenience compared with other modes of transport.

TRC has advised travellers to purchase tickets in advance through its official booking platforms to secure seats and avoid last-minute disruptions.