Passengers unknowingly caught in drug trade as campaign targets bus travel

Dar es Salaam. Hundreds of passengers, bus conductors and transport workers risk becoming entangled in drug trafficking networks simply by agreeing to carry parcels for strangers, authorities have warned, prompting the launch of a nationwide film campaign aimed at curbing the growing trend.

The initiative follows a rise in cases involving unsuspecting members of the public who have found themselves facing arrest and prosecution after unknowingly transporting luggage and packages containing narcotic drugs.

Dubbed 'Safe Transport Without Drugs', the campaign will use films screened on buses across the country to educate passengers, drivers, conductors and cargo handlers on the dangers of carrying packages whose contents they do not know.

Launching the campaign at the Magufuli Bus Terminal in Dar es Salaam, the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) said criminal networks are increasingly exploiting public transport systems to move illicit drugs across the country.

DCEA Commissioner General Aretas Lyimo said investigations have revealed that traffickers often conceal drugs in seemingly harmless parcels and luggage, exposing innocent citizens to severe legal consequences.

“What may appear to be an ordinary package can contain illegal drugs and change a person's life forever,” he said.

“We have encountered cases where passengers, transport workers and other members of the public became involved in drug offences simply because they agreed to carry parcels without knowing what was inside.”

Mr Lyimo said the impact of drug trafficking extends beyond those directly involved, contributing to crime, health challenges, family breakdown and the loss of productive labour, particularly among young people.

He said the government has intensified efforts to combat the drug trade through law enforcement operations, investigations, rehabilitation programmes and public education campaigns.

According to him, the film campaign forms part of those interventions and is intended to transform public transport into a platform for awareness and prevention.

Developed jointly by DCEA, the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) and the Tanzania Film Board, the film depicts real-life scenarios in which individuals unknowingly become part of drug trafficking operations after accepting packages from strangers.

“The objective is to turn every journey into an opportunity for learning,” said Mr Lyimo.

“We want passengers, drivers, conductors and transport operators to understand their responsibility in preventing drug trafficking and to report suspicious activities.”

Acting Director of Road Transport at Latra, Ms Halima Lutavy, said the transport sector remains vulnerable to exploitation by criminal networks seeking to move narcotics from one destination to another.

“Drug traffickers continue to use various methods, including public transport, to move illicit substances. This not only threatens public safety but also damages the reputation of the transport industry,” she said.

Ms Lutavy said Latra is working with transport operators and law enforcement agencies to strengthen compliance with regulations aimed at preventing the misuse of transport services.

A representative of the Tanzania Film Board said film remains one of the most effective tools for influencing public attitudes and behaviour, particularly among young people who are among the groups most affected by drug abuse.

“When people see real-life situations reflected on screen, they are more likely to understand the risks and change their behaviour,” he said.

The Chairman of the Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa), Mr Abdalla Kiongozi, pledged the association’s support in ensuring the film is screened on buses nationwide and urged operators to remain vigilant against attempts to use public transport for illegal activities.

“We recognise the devastating impact of drugs on families, communities and the economy. This campaign is an important step towards protecting both our passengers and our industry,” he said.