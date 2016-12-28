Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Sh110m donated to Kagera quake victims

The minister for Foreign Affairs and East

The minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, receives a dummy cheque of $50,000 (about Sh110 million) from the People’s Republic of Korea Ambassador to Tanzania Song Geum Young in Dar es Salaam yesterday. The money was donated to the victims of the September Kagera earthquake that killed at least 19 people, injured hundreds others and left thousands homeless. PHOTO | FOREIGN AFFAIRS ministry 

In Summary

“This is not the first time we receive contributions from the People’s Republic of Korea. The two countries have been partners in development for many years.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER DR AUGUSTINE MAHIGA

Advertisement
By Dunstan Mhilu ; @TheCitizenTz; news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The government has received a cheque of $50,000 (Sh110 million) as humanitarian support from South Korea to the victims of the Kagera September earthquake.

Speaking at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre yesterday, the minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, said the financial support would be of much help to the victims of the disaster that killed 19, injured hundreds and left thousands homeless.

“This is not the first time we receive contributions from the People’s Republic of Korea. The two countries have been partners in development for many years,” Dr Mahiga said.

According to him, South Korea has been supporting Tanzania in various sectors of the economy, including water, education, health and agriculture.

Dr Mahiga added that the government in collaboration with the People’s Republic of Korea would launch Mloganzila Hospital on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam in March next year. The two governments have been cooperating in building the project.

For his part, the People’s Republic of Korea Ambassador to Tanzania Song Geum Young told reporters that they were saddened by the September incident (earthquake).

“We believe this money will bring some relief to the victims,” he said.

During the same event, it was also revealed that, South Korea would  support the construction of the Selander Bridge project scheduled to  start  in January.  Earlier this month, President John Magufuli announced that Tanzania would open an embassy in South Korea to strengthen further diplomatic relations between the two countries.


advertisement

In The Headlines

2  hours ago

Transporters demand Sh900m Ticts refund

Transporters are now demanding to be refunded over Sh900 million by Tanzania International

1  hour ago

PM: Where is cashew sales cash?

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday demanded to be told why cashew nut farmers had still not

  • News
    Police attacked over FGM crackdown in Serengeti  
  • News
    Father Babu--a life turned into an institution  
  • News
    2016, the year of interesting ‘firsts’ in surgical advancements  