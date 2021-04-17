Msigwa, two other people arraigned for uttering insults, threatening to kill Chadema defector

Reading the charges before the Iringa Primary Court,the public prosecutor alleged Mr Msigwa, Ms Selestina Johanes, a Special Seats councillor (Chadema), and the MP’s driver, Mr Godi Mwaluka committed the offences at about 2pm.

Iringa. Iringa Urban Peter Msigwa and two other accused were on Thursday September 28 arraigned, facing two charges of uttering insults and threatening to kill former Kitwiru councillor Baraka Kimata, who defected to CCM.

Reading the charges before the Iringa Primary Court,the public prosecutor alleged Mr Msigwa, Ms Selestina Johanes, a Special Seats councillor (Chadema), and the MP’s driver, Mr Godi Mwaluka committed the offences at about 2pm.

The accused denied the charges and they were released on bail until October 9.