Minor dies after road accident involving new Singida CCM chairman

Singida. A minor is reported dead, while being treated in hospital after a car she was aboard was involved in a road accident in Singida Region on December 25, this year. The car was being driven by new Singida CCM chairman Juma Hassan Kilimba, 50, who together with four other people, were injured.

Speaking to reporters in her office on Tuesday, Singida Regional Police Commander (RPC) Debora Magiligimba said the accident occurred at Misigiri Village, Iramba District, at 6.30am.

She explained that the accident occurred after Mr Kilimba’s vehicle, X-Trail, hit a pothole and veered off the road before overturning. She said a passenger, Fatuma Juma Kilimba, aged 10 months, was rushed to Iramba District Hospital, but dead, while receiving treatment.

According to the RPC, Mr Kilimba was coming from Dar es Salaam and going to Iramba District.

“Mr Kilimba and a student from the Institute of Finance Management (IFM), Ms Judi Abel Ikoty, 21, were injured on various parts of their bodies and were treated at Iramba District Hospital and were discharged later,” said Ms Magiligimba.

The RPC said further that other injured persons included a businessperson, Ms Emmy Massai Hiari, 44, who broke the left arm, Venansi Kilimba, 10, a Standard Four pupil, Manale Juma Kilimba, 9, a Standard Three pupil, who were all injured on different parts of their bodies. All of them are residents of Mbezi in Dar es Salaam.

Advertisement

The RPC noted that the three injured persons were hospitalised at St Gasper Itigi Missionary Hospital and their conditions were improving.

“The cause of the accident was the defective steering rod, which made Mr Kilimba fail to control his car,” said the RPC.

In another development, the RPC said the driver of Iramba District Council in Singida Region, Mr John Antoni, 59, died on the spot after the Toyota Land-Cruiser ambulance (with registration No DFPA 3193) he was driving crashed with a Scania truck with registration No T.462 CCU.

Ms Magiligimba said the accident occurred on December 22, this year, at Kialimantinde Village in Manyoni District, Singida Region, at about 21.30pm.