Kingunge’s wife is no more

Dar es Salaam. Mama Peras Kingunge, the wife of a veteran politician, Mr Kingunge Ngombale Mwiru, has died ay Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where she was admitted for treatment.

The MNH Public Relations Officer, Mr John Stephen, said Mama Peras died today at about 2pm in the Sewahaji Ward, where she had been hospitalised.

He said the wife of the veteran politician had been admitted to MNH since October 3, last year.

Mr Stephen added that as Mama Peras died, her husband, Mr Kingunge, was also at the hospital receiving treatment.

"Mr Kingunge himself is with us still receiving medical care," said Mr Stephen.

Earlier, Mr Kingunge’s son, Mr Kinje Mwiru, said the death of his mother occurred while his father was also sick.

"It is true my mom has died and my father is asleep because he has just come from the theatre. We took himk to hospital after he was bitten by a dog. We will inform him about that when he wakes up," said Mr Kinje.

