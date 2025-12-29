How Tanzanian Gen Z spend Christmas, New Year holidays

Dar es Salaam. For many young Tanzanians, the festive season has evolved into a period shaped less by tradition and more by personal choice, lifestyle and circumstance.

Generation Z youth—born in the late 1990s and early 2000s—are increasingly redefining how they spend Christmas and New Year, balancing family, friends, personal projects and leisure in ways that reflect their priorities and realities.

Rather than adhering to a single pattern, young people across the country approach the season differently.

Some return home to reconnect with family, others spend time with friends, take up short-term holiday work, or simply stay indoors to rest, stream and recharge before the year ahead.

In Dar es Salaam, 24-year-old Aisha Juma says the festive season is a time for quiet reflection and family connection. She plans to avoid parties and travel, instead focusing on simple moments at home.

“Given the reality of life these days, I see no reason to force myself into doing big things. I will spend the day at home with my family. We plan to cook, eat together, watch a movie and chat,” she says.

For Aisha, staying indoors and sharing time with family provides emotional comfort and security that outings and money cannot replace.

“After a long year, sitting together with family is a blessing in itself. Peace and togetherness are more important than celebrations,” she adds.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Salum Leonard also values connection but chooses to spend the festive season with friends. For him, the holidays are a mix of reflection, socialising and remembrance.

“I will be with my friends, having a beer and reminiscing about moments from this year, both good and bad. But we will also take time to honour our friend who died in a road accident in August,” he says.

Salum explains that the loss brought the group closer and made them more mindful of life and friendship.

“This is not just about happiness; it is about reflection. We will remember him, laugh a little, feel some sadness, but ultimately, life goes on,” he adds.

Away from the urban bustle of Dar es Salaam, 29-year-old Frank Mwakyusa from Mbeya plans to travel home to Tukuyu village to reconnect with elders and extended family.

“This is the time of year I go back to the village. I have not seen my elders in a long time. This season is important for family, guidance and reconnecting with the roots,” he says.

Frank believes that reconnecting with older family members brings perspective and healing.

“Elders give you wisdom and peace. Going home at this time feels like taking a deep breath after a long year,” he adds.

Not all youth attach emotional weight to the season. In Mwanza, 26-year-old Lucas Chaula views Christmas and New Year as no different from any other time.

“For me, there is no difference between this season and other days. I will continue with my normal routine,” he says.

Lucas plans to focus on work and personal responsibilities. “If there is work, I work. If there is rest, I rest. I do not see a need to celebrate in a special way,” he explains.

His perspective reflects a growing sentiment among urban youth who see the festive season as commercialised and disconnected from daily life.

Economic realities also influence how Gen Z spend their holidays. Some young people use the season to take on short-term work or holiday gigs, balancing the festive period with financial planning.

This is particularly common in urban centres, where costs for travel, food and entertainment rise significantly during the holidays.

In Mara Region, the festive season carries deeper emotional meaning for Neema Joseph, 28, who lost both her parents this year. Her father passed away in April, followed by her mother in September.

“This is the first festive season without my parents. I will not celebrate like others,” she says quietly. Instead, she plans to focus on her responsibilities as head of the household, caring for her younger siblings and planning for the year ahead.

“I am thinking about how to begin a new year without parents and how to take care of my siblings. I am their main support now. Life has to go on, but it is not easy. This is a time of rebuilding myself,” she adds.

For others, the festive season is a time of self-reward. In Arusha, 28-year-old Kevin Laiser plans to spend the season travelling, socialising and enjoying leisure with friends.

“I set aside my savings all year for this. The festive season is when I enjoy myself and my friends,” he says.

Kevin sees the holidays as a mental reset after months of hard work. “After working hard all year, this is the time to reward myself. It is about enjoying life and stepping back from daily stress,” he explains.