900 teachers trained on road safety

Dar es Salaam. Over 900 teachers from 51 schools from Dar es Salaam have graduated from a 2-month training on road safety.

The Tanzania Traffic Police Commander Mohammed Mpinga has closed the training at the Alharamain College premises by handing over certificate of participation to the trainees.

During the event Commander Mpinga said the training intended to solve problems related to child road safety by helping them to understand road safety and rules hence reduce accidents.