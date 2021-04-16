Another man feared dead in Kibiti

Kibiti. It is feared that another man in Kibiti has died last night, shot by unknown men. Mr Ramadhan Mzuzuri was a resident of Ruaruke village in Kibiti District, Coastal Region.

His wife, whose name has not yet been established, was wounded on her leg by a gunshot. The doctor who was on duty at Mchukwi Hospital Dr Emmanuel Humbi, confirmed that the woman was admitted at the hospital with the said injuries. It is also feared that the unknown men have abducted a number of people on the same night.

Rufiji Special Zone Police Commander Onesmo Lyanga said that the police are on the crime scene for further investigations.