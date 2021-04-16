Another man killed in Kibiti

Kibiti health care center medical in charge Dr Sadock Bandiko confirmed to have received the deceased body.

Kibiti. A 54 year old man, Hamis Ndikanye a resident of Hanga village in Kibiti has been shot dead by unknown men on Friday night.

Dr Bandiko said the deceased suffered two bullet wounds on his head and shoulder.

Rufiji special zone police commander Mr Onesmo Lyanga said a team of police has been dispatched to the scene.

More to follow