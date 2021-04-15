Authorities defend controversial uniform for city askaris

Arusha. Arusha city director Athumani Kihamia has defended the local authority over concerns raised on the uniform worn by its auxilliary police.

The council was recently criticized by members of the public that the garments resembled the blue uniforms of the Immigration officers and that it can create confusion.

But Mr Kihamia said the new uniforms recently authorised for its auxilliary police have also been authorised by the Inspector General of Police Ernest Mangu.

“We followed all the procedures and we have been allowed to use the uniform you see our askaris putting on,” he told The Citizen when reached for comment on the matter.

He added that it was now time for the city askaris to appear in different attire from those worn by the ordinary militia; the grey,khaki look-like uniforms familiar with the cadre since the 1960s.

Mr Kihamia said the city director recently spent Sh72 million for a six month training for its 28 auxilliary police at the Mikumi combat police training centre in Morogoro region.

He added that the new uniforms for the city’s auxilliary police were also authorized for use by the Defence and Security Committee of the Arusha district.

The clarification came following recent concerns expressed by the residents of Arusha city that the new uniforms for the cadre of peace makers resembled those worn by Immigration officers.