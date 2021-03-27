Govt warns against EFDs tampering

Addressing a press conference on Friday evening, the Finance Minister Dr Phillip Mpango said that the government has compelled to issue such directive following the report that several traders have been tampering with the EFD machines in order to evade tax payments in recent months.

Dar es Salaam. The government has issued a directive to the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), to seize the Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFD) machines of business operators following the failure to use them for 48 hours.

Addressing a press conference on Friday evening, the Finance Minister Dr Phillip Mpango said that the government has compelled to issue such directive following the report that several traders have been tampering with the EFD machines in order to evade tax payments in recent months.

The Finance minister also reminded oil marketing companies and oil stations that sell petroleum products to implement the Presidential directive on fixing EFDs within two weeks from the date of issuing such directive.

Last week President Dr John Magufuli issued directive to retailers of petroleum products to setup EFDs within 14 days from July 16.

“I am going to take stern legal actions against people who will violate the Presidential directive on proper uses of the EFD machines. Anyone who violates the Presidential directive is liable for legal action,” said Dr Mpango who did not give chance to members of the press to ask questions.

At the same event the Finance minister commended Tanzanians for responding positively to payment of property tax, as until the 15th day of this month the government collected Sh 32.5billion, which is 56 percent of the annual target of Sh58.6 billion.

According to him, TRA this time has surpassed the collection of property tax in 2015/16 financial year which ended up with a collection of only Sh28.3 billion.

“People should bear in mind that in the 2016/17 the government decided to empower TRA for collection of property tax instead of local governments.

“We commend Tanzanians on this positive response because it will enable the government to fulfil its responsibility on social service delivery to its citizens. And it is the duty of all citizens to pay taxes for this purpose,” he said.

The minister further called upon Tanzanians to support the President on his economic war for building an industrial economy.