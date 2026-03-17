Zanzibar now plans Sh324.68 billion international conference centre project

Unguja. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGoZ) has unveiled plans to build the Fumba International Conference and Trade Exhibition Centre, a project expected to cost over $124.518 million (about Sh324.680 billion).

The centre aims to strengthen domestic growth and market access, positioning Zanzibar as a key trade hub in East and Central Africa by linking businesses across sectors.

Speaking on 16 March 2025, when asked by The Citizen’s sister publication, Mwananchi, Minister for Labour and Investment who is also the acting Minister for Trade and Industrial Development, Shariff Ali Shariff, said the centre would integrate major sectors such as tourism, finance, communications, infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, and both local and international business.

“This area will have all necessary facilities, including hotels and shopping malls, so that anyone attending conferences can access everything on site without needing to look elsewhere, except to visit historical or tourist areas,” he said.

The centre will cover 10.7 acres. A lead consultant from South Korea, expected to begin feasibility studies, arrived in Zanzibar at the end of February 2026, with preliminary preparations already underway.

Local stakeholders have welcomed the initiative, noting that Zanzibar currently lacks large conference halls, limiting its ability to host international events.

“Currently, the largest hall here accommodates fewer than 1,000 people. For major international conferences, there is simply nowhere to host attendees,” said Haji Idd Haji.

Mr Shariff also noted that the government is promoting industrial investment, regardless of the factory size, provided the ventures generate raw materials that benefit Zanzibar. The government will offer all necessary support to boost investment in these areas.

At the Dunga Zuze industrial zone, three major projects worth Sh203.906 billion are already under construction. These include a pharmaceutical factory owned by Africa Biochem Pharma Co. Ltd, a textile factory ‘Mama Africa Textile Ltd’, and a fabricated metal works plant, Arines Co. Ltd.

He said the completion of these projects would increase the contribution of the industrial sector to the national GDP from the current 20.8 per cent to 25 per cent by 2030. The projects are also expected to create jobs, reduce imports, and stimulate domestic trade.

On trade, the government continues to regulate the clove sector, ensuring farmers receive Sh15,000 per kilo, over 80 per cent of the export market price.

Shariff said the number of buyers has increased from three to seven major clients. The Zanzibar State Trading Corporation (ZSTC) exported 3,702 tonnes of cloves worth Sh59.88 billion over 100 days, exceeding the initial target of 2,827 tonnes.