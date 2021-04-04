Chadema demands release of its leaders

Dar es Salaam. Chadema has asked authorities to release party’s Secretary-General, Dr Vincent Mashinji, and ten other leaders who are in detention following their arrest on Saturday.

The party warned yesterday that if their leaders would not be released by today, it would consider taking “further measures” in a bid to protect political freedom as provided by the country’s constitution.

Dr Mashinji and the other leaders were arrested in Ruvuma for allegedly organising an unlawful assembly and were ordered to spend 48 hours in custody.

The Chadema Secretary-General was detained in Mbamba Bay alongside Southern Zone chairman and Ndanda MP Cecil Mwambe, Zone secretary Philbert Ngatunga and operations and training officer Manawa Samuda. Others are Special Seats MP for Ruvuma Region Zubeda Sakuru, Zonal Officer Asia Mohamed, Ruvuma regional chairman Ireneus Ngwatura, regional secretary Delphin Ngaiza, Nyasa District chairman Cuthbert Ngwata and district publicity secretary Charles Makunguru.

In a press release sent to various media outlets, Chadema’s head of information and communications, Mr Tumaini Makene, said the party’s secretariat, which met yesterday, resolved to ask the authorities that ordered the arrest of their leaders to release them immediately.

“If the authorities won’t release Dr Mashinji by tomorrow (today), Chadema will announce its decisions through its chief lawyer, Mr Tundu Lissu, at a press conference, which will take place later in the day,” he said.

Advertisement

He said the secretariat has directed party lawyers to ensure Dr Mashinji and other party leaders are provided with legal assistance and ensure justice prevailed.

Mr Edson Mbogoro was chosen to advocate Dr Mashinji and co.

According to him, Southern Highlands secretary Emanuel Masonga will be overseeing party’s activities of the zone for the period the leaders will be in detention.

Mr Makene claimed that the party leaders are being held because of what he termed as orders from the higher authorities. He did not disclose the name.

Ruvuma Regional Police Commander Gemini Mushi told The Citizen on Saturday that Chadema Special Seats MP Zubeda Sakuru had secured a police permit to conduct an internal party meeting, but it turned into a “demonstration”.

“Their supporters came in droves from different parts of the town. It turned into a demonstration. We only allowed an internal meeting,” he said.