Drug trafficking business in a slump, says IGP

Mbeya. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro, has said the drug trafficking business has decreased substantially since operation was launched targeting its perpetrators at all levels.

The IGP said this on Sunday, October 8, when speaking to reporters in a meeting which was also attended by Mbeya Regionals Defence and Security Committee members during his official tour of the Region.

IGP Sirro said while other people think the operation has subsided, the Police Force was still arresting people involved in the business and taking them to court.

He called the members of the public to give the Force the needed support and cooperation without fear or favour.

“The important thing is to see members of the public change as we are all aware of the effects of illegal drugs. We also need them to help us and volunteer information about drug cartels and they should not fear of anybody because of his position or his financial wealth. But they should not victimize anyone,” he said.

He also called upon people living in border areas to work together to control illegal businesses that had been denying the nation a lot of money in taxes.

Speaking on security situations in Mbeya and Songwe Regions, the country’s police boss said the regions were still facing the challenge of killings caused by superstitious beliefs as well as extra judicial killings.

“It is high time people understand that superstition beliefs are now outdated. This is because if you perpetuate killings, in the end you will be arrested, prosecuted and imprisoned,” said the IGP.

He called upon politicians and religious leaders to keep raising their voices and telling people that the killings were denting the nation image.

A resident of Mbeya Region, Mr Abely Asenga, said the issue of killings - witchcraft and angry mobs taking the law into the own hands - was one of the things that blacken image of the region.

“It is true that we as residents of Mbeya are being looked differently by our colleagues from other regions because of these incidents on superstition, murders and people taking the law into their hands,” said Mr Asenga