Experts suggest ways to benefit from FDIs

Dar es Salaam. Economic incapability, poor quality of agricultural produce, low quantity of productions and untimely delivery of goods are challenges prohibiting Tanzanians from benefiting from the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Opening a day long roundtable discussion on local content development in the country's agriculture and minerals; status and opportunities on Thursday, National Economic Empowerment Content (NEEC) Acting Director of local content Ms Esther Mmbaga, called upon stakeholders to collaborate in addressing the challenges.

"The government should create conducive environment for citizens to benefit from FDIs. Investors and the private sector should also take part in building capacity of the people in terms of technology and skills," she said.

In her welcoming remarks, the Science Technology Innovation Policy and Research Organization (STIPRO) Executive Director, Dr Bitrina Diyamett said, the discussion was called as a result of a study on local content which established its emphasis in the Oil and Gas subsector alone.

The discussion on how Tanzanians benefit on local content comes a time President John Magufuli has accented into law three mineral laws passed by the Parliament last month which will ultimately subject various mining contracts into review.