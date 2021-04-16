Five ministers inspect Tanzania, Uganda border

Five ministers visited Tanzania – Uganda border in a mission to establish prevailing challenges, a statement from the ministry of Land, Housing and Human Settlement Development has said.

The statement named the ministers in the entourage as Minister for Land, Mr William Lukuvi, Home Affairs deputy minister, Mr Hamad Masauni, deputy minister in the President’s office in charge of Regional administration and Local Governments, Mr Suleman Jaffo, deputy minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms Suzan Kolimba and her water counterpart, Mr Isack Kamwelwe.

Among other areas, the team of minister visited River Kagera and Mtukula border post in Kagera Region.

According to the statement, the ministers witnessed real situation and lives of people living along the border and how they relate with their neighbours across the border.

The tour was part of a meeting with their Uganda counterparts slated for this Saturday in Bukoba town.