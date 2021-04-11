Five people cheat death as house gutted in Zanzibar

Zanzibar. Five people narrowly escaped death after their house caught fire and burnt to the ground.

The incident occurred at Mitondooni Street in Unguja B West District.

Preliminary investigations showed that the fire was caused by an electrical fault. The house was being used by the owner’s family and families of tenants.

Unguja Urban West regional Police commander Hassan Nassir Ali confirmed the incident, saying it occurred at around 7pm.

One of those, who escaped death, Mayasa Makame, said the incident happened suddenly in their home while they were preparing evening meal. In the incident, she said, they had lost everything and they did not even have clothes for changing.

“I’m not sure, but the incident may have been caused by an electrical fault over there at a fridge that you can see how it has burnt,” said the daughter of the owner of the house.