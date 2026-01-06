Local vendors take centre stage as Zanzibar International Trade Fair officially opens

The Zanzibar International Trade Fair (ZITF) officially opens tomorrow at the Fumba Dimani grounds, bringing together government leaders, business stakeholders, investors and exhibitors from across Tanzania and beyond.

The 12th edition of ZITF is expected to be officiated by the Second Vice President of Zanzibar, Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, highlighting the fair’s growing role as one of the islands’ largest platforms for trade promotion, investment dialogue and private sector engagement.

Although the official opening is scheduled for January 7, 2026, the fair has been running since December 29, 2025, and is expected to conclude on January 16, 2026, spanning a total of 19 days at the Nyamanzi Exhibition Grounds in Fumba, Unguja. The event brings together government institutions, private sector players and international exhibitors under one roof.

Speaking during an interview at the exhibition grounds ahead of the opening, Habiba Hassan Omar, Permanent Secretary in the Zanzibar Ministry of Trade and Industrial Development, said the fair serves as a key platform for experience-sharing, market expansion and public awareness.

“This is a very important exhibition for Zanzibar. It builds the capacity of entrepreneurs and provides an opportunity for government institutions to offer services and information directly to the citizens,” she said.

According to Ms Omar, the 12th edition of ZITF has attracted 316 participants, including 130 government institutions and nine exhibitors from outside the country.

While this represents a slight drop from last year’s 338 participants, she said the overall response and engagement have remained strong.

“The turnout and interest have been encouraging. These exhibitions are not only about numbers, but about impact, connecting people, businesses and ideas,” she added.

Ms Omar urged the general public to attend the fair in large numbers, noting that visitors stand to benefit from learning opportunities, access to government and private sector services, and the chance to purchase a wide range of locally produced and imported goods.

To increase accessibility following the official opening, organisers have revised entry charges for attendees. Children will be admitted free of charge, while adults will pay Sh500, reduced from the earlier Sh1,000 fee.

Beyond exhibitions, the fair also aligns with the ministry’s broader plans to support key productive sectors, particularly agriculture. Ms Omar said efforts are underway to expand participation for seaweed and clove farmers, including exploring opportunities for international exposure to help producers acquire new skills and access wider markets.

On the exhibition floor, vendors and exhibitors have welcomed the fair, saying it offers visibility and direct engagement with customers that is difficult to achieve through other platforms.

“These exhibitions give us a chance to meet customers face to face, explain our products and receive immediate feedback,” said Maryam Issa Khamis, a local entrepreneur from Kamba Ndefu group.

Another local entrepreneur exhibiting seaweed products, Asha Shija, added “Even before the official opening, we have seen good traffic and genuine interest.”

Another exhibitor, Suleiman Juma, who is showcasing locally made leather shoes, said ZITF has helped small businesses build confidence and credibility.

“When customers see you here alongside big institutions, they trust your product more,” he said. “For small entrepreneurs like us, that visibility is very important.”

International and institutional exhibitors have also noted the fair’s role in strengthening partnerships.

“This platform allows us to network with both policymakers and potential partners,” said one representative from a regional trade organisation. “It opens doors for collaboration beyond Zanzibar.”

Despite the official launch taking place tomorrow, visitors have already begun streaming into the exhibition grounds, with cultural showcases, product displays and service desks drawing steady attention.