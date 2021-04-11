Form six exams start May 7: Necta

Dar es Salaam. This year’s form six national examinations are expected to be held from May 7 to May 24, the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) has announced.

A Necta timetable - issued on January 26, 2018 – shows that candidates will start with General Studies and conclude with Biology 3C (Practical).

Necta spokesperson Mr John Nchimbi said Monday (January 29) that the timetable was released early to allow teachers and students to make preparations properly.

“The timetable makes them prepare psychologically for the examinations,” he added.