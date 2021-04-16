Former cabinet minister’s assault case begins in August

Dar es Salaam. Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court is expected to start a full hearing of an assault case facing former cabinet Minister Adam Kighoma Malima and his driver Ramadhani Kigwande on August 9.

Resident Magistrate Respicius Mwijage set the date during a preliminary hearing conducted on Monday after the prosecution completed the investigation of the case.

The former Deputy Minister for Finance who is also the former MP for Mkuranga constituency and his co-accused allegedly committed the crime on May 15, 2017 at Masaki area within Kinondoni Municipality.

According to the prosecution, Mr Kingwande allegedly assaulted Mr Mwita Joseph, an Operation Officer of Priscane Business Enterprises with intent to resist apprehension for wrong parking of a motor vehicle.

The former minister is alleged to have obstructed a police officer Corporal Abdul from executing his lawful duties of apprehending Mr Kigwande for committing an offense of assaulting the said Operation Officer.

However, all two accused disputed all facts read by the prosecution during the preliminary hearing expect their names and particulars. They have though admitted to being in the Masaki area during the incident.