Govt to procure drugs direct from manufacturers

78 manufacturers in 20 countries amongst them 10 are from Tanzania.

Dar es Salaam. Medical Stores Department (MSD) has started to procure drugs and medical supplies directly from manufacturers instead of traditional way of using private suppliers.

The move is part of implementations of directives issued in November last year by President John Magufuli when he was marking his first year in office.

Speaking to reporters in the city on Friday, Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ms Ummy Mwalimu, said the changes are meant to ease the availability of medicine and save cost.

"The medicines will be brought from 78 manufacturers in 20 countries amongst them, 10 are from Tanzania. The manufacturer have been given a two year contracts," she said adding that the new system started from 1 July this year.

The 20 manufacturers are from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Korea, China and Germany.

Others are from Denmark, France, Belgium Italy, Romania, United States of America, Cyprus, Swiss and the United Arab Emirates.