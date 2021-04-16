JPM to lay foundation stone of Sh334bn port expansion project

Dar es Salaam. Guests and various dignitaries are still arriving at the Dar es Salaam Port, where President John Magufuli is expected to lay the foundation stone of a Sh334 billion port expansion project.

It includes the expansion of Berth Nos 1-7 and the construction of a port terminal and will be implemented by China Harbour Construction Engineering (CHCE) and is expected to take 36 months.

On June 9 this year, Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) on behalf of the government signed a contract with the Chinese company, which was witnessed by the Works, Transport and Communications minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa.