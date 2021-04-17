Lobby calls for stern punishment against albino attackers

Dar es Salaam. Under the Same Sun, a non-governmental organization advocating for the rights of people with albinism, has urged the government to enact laws, which will mete stern punishment on perpetrators of attacks against people living with albinism.

The call was made by Under the Same Sun country representative Vicky Mketema last Friday when she spoke about the attack on a 70-year-old man suffering from albinism in Morogoro last week.

Mr Nasoro Msigili was attacked last Tuesday in Kisaki in an incident where the perpetrators chopped off his arm.

Ms Mketema said attacks on albinos were persisting due to lenient punishment against perpetrators.

“When someone attacks a person suffering from albinism or exhumes their body he is handed a maximum of five years in jail, which is not enough. That is why the attacks have continued unabated,” said Ms Mketema.

According to her, albino attackers should face similar punishment as rapists.

Msingili was attacked at midnight on October 3 while fast asleep at Nyarutanga Village, Kisaki Ward.

He is currently receiving treatment at Duruti dispensary, where his condition is said to be improving.