Musoma government woos investors to Mara

Musoma. Foreign and local investors have been asked to grab investment opportunities available in Mara Region.

Speaking at the Investment Stakeholders’ Symposium on Wednesday, Musoma District Commissioner Vicent Naano said the region provided numerous investment opportunities across myriad sectors.

Dr Naano said that government would cooperate with the investors and that the door was open for them to submit proposals to see how they can be implemented.

He said the government was pushing towards industrializing the economy and hence investors were crucial and that the opportunities range from agriculture, fisheries to tourism.

"I you invest in cotton growing here I am sure you will make a lot of money as well as our people and government will benefit as you will create jobs and improve government revenues,” he explained .

Dr Naano said the local government would publicise all the investment opportunities as a way of fighting against poverty. He said researchers would be involved in this task so as to map and highlight key areas.

For their part, participants wanted the government in the region to put more efforts to advertise the opportunities so that they can benefit residents.

Mr Charles Mbushi said that there were natural resources that can be used to change people’s lives, all they need is management and capital to unlock their potentials.

He cited the Serengeti National Park as an example, saying as it is it does not benefit much the residents.